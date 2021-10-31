Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.55 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.23 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

