Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,597,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $130,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

