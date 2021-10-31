Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,625 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in MongoDB by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 581,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $521.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $525.00. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.