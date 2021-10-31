Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,703 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dover by 46.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE:DOV opened at $169.08 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $109.45 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

