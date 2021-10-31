Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,511 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

