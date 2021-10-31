Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). Pulmonx reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. 329,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.78. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 314.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.