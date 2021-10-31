Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €102.58 and its 200 day moving average is €98.11. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.