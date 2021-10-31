PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.
PureTech Health stock remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.
About PureTech Health
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.