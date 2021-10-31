PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

PureTech Health stock remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039. PureTech Health has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

