Putnam Investments LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.46% of IBEX worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.25 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.75.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.