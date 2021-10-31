Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

