Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.97% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

