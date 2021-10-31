Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

