Putnam Investments LLC Sells 3,338 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

