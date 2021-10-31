Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

