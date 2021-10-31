Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Command Bank raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

