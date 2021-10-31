Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lowered by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.51 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $612.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

