Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $40,738.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.