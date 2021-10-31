Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

HES opened at $82.57 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

