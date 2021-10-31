Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.68 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

OAS opened at $120.60 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.