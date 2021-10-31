Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for World Acceptance Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for World Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $212.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

