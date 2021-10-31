Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

