Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

