Qcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209.61 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.65 million and $209.61 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

