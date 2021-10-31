QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $574,798.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $574,798.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00103845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,285.71 or 0.99692017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.32 or 0.06965944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023125 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

