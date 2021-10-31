Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $50,000 in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,817,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,389,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RXL stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $109.49.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

