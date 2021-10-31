Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $65,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 635,858 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 139,153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $44.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93.

