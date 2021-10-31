Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $95,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $155.16 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

