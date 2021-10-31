Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of PSCH opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $186.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

