Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 366.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 462.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 361.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 397.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $71.04 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

