Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 892 ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $83.81 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51.

