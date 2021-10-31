Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 956 KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $48.77 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.