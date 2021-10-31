Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

