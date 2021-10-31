Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

QUMU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

