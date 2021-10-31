R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,492 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 324,232 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

