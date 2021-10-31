Radian Group (RDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDN stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radian Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Radian Group worth $45,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

