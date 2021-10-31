Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.64. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71.
Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
