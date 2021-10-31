Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.64. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

