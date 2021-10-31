Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $820.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. On average, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

