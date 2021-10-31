Raymond James Increases CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.02 on Friday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,327 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

