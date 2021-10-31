Raymond James Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $160.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

