Realty Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 203.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

