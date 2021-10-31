Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

RRBI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 3,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red River Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,394.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

