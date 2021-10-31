Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.