Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

