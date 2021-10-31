Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.