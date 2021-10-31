Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 88.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $736.99 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $346.01 and a twelve month high of $745.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $677.65 and a 200-day moving average of $620.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

