Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 967.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $193.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

