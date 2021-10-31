Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of DRDGOLD worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 48.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE DRD opened at $9.02 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $779.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

