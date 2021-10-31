Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

