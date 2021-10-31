Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,461,000 after buying an additional 423,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,291,000 after buying an additional 138,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,770,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 271,448 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

