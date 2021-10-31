Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.17 ($43.73).

RNO opened at €31.06 ($36.54) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.01. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

