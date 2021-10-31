Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.15 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $175.15 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,190,619 coins and its circulating supply is 166,389,663 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

